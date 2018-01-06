Boil advisory issued for Claiborne Parish

A boil advisory has been issued for Claiborne Parish.

That includes those living on the north side of Homer and of Lake Claiborne.

Officials at The Central Water System says the company is experiencing problems with the water supply system.

This boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.