Shreveport police looking for robbery suspect

Shreveport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a someone who allegedly robbed a car wash.

Just before 7:00 a.m. on Dec.18 police responded to a call at Rocketfast Car Wash on Mansfield Road.

Police says the manager arrived to open for business while doing so his wife was waiting inside the car.

That’s when investigators say the robber reportedly forced the manager’s wife into the business at gunpoint and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in the manager’s vehicle.

If you know any information that can help police identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org.

A cash reward will be given for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

