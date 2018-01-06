30th annual Coats for Kids giveaway

KSLA teamed up with Porter's Dry Cleaning and Good Industries of North Louisiana, Inc., to distribute more than 1,300 coats to kids and families in need between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

This marks 30 years KSLA has partnered with Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning to do what we can to make sure children in our area have a warm coat to wear this winter.

Mark Porter, with Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning, says they've been handing out coats for the past 30 years.

"If we can keep a child or even an adult warm during this tough time when the weather is cold, then we want to be able to do that to provide some warmth," said Porter.

More than 4,000 coats were generously donated from the ArkLaTex.

So far this morning, @Porterscleaners and @KSLA has handed out about 145 coats for the coats for kid giveaway! pic.twitter.com/H1Qluf3xzr — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 6, 2018

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Porter’s Cleaners and KSLA News 12 would like to thank you for making the 30th annual Coats for Kids drive a success.

The giveaway helps people like Lyndll Jones, who was able to get coats for his grand kids.

"They need to keep warm cause right now they don't have many coats. We're trying to help them out," said Lyndll Jones.

Myrtis Jones, says she was also grateful to be able to make sure he grand kids could stay warm.

"They need to keep warm cause right now they don't have many coats. We're trying to help them out," Myrtis Jones said.

Being able to collect and giveaway the coats is something Porter says lends to their talents as a dry cleaner.

"We have the skills to clean and repair coats and so that's what we are about doing," said Porter. "We need to give back to the community. If everybody gives back to the community, it just makes the community that much better.

Porter's also had help handing out coats from the Kiwanis Club, New Elizabeth Boys Scout Troop 53 and the Kappa League.

If you did not get a chance to stop by any of the locations, Goodwill on West 70th Street will distribute coats through Jan. 13.

You can call: (318) 868-4701 to set up a time and date for pick up.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.