SFD extinguishes fire at Sam's Town Hotel & Casino

Shreveport firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a downtown Shreveport casino on Friday evening.

Crews got the call just after 7:30 p.m. to Sam's Town Hotel & Casino located off of Clyde Fant Parkway.

After crews located the fire, they remained on scene to ventilate smoke in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No word on injuries at this time.

