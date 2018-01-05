Shreveport police searching for missing 14-year-old

Shreveport police are searching for a runaway teen and are hoping the public bring her home.

14-year-old Krishay Crichlow was last seen on January 1, 2018, in the 2400 block of Drexel Street, according to the Shreveport Police Department

Krishay is described as a standing 5'2 and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

She has long, straight, black hair and has braces.

Her last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Krishay's whereabouts is urged to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or at 318-673-7020.

