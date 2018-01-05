Man struck by vehicle, pinned under car in Cedar Grove

A man is recovering at a Shreveport hospital after being pinned under a car on Friday evening.

Police got the call just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of St. Vincent Avenue and W. 84th Street. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the 22-year-old was riding westbound on St. Vincent Avenue on a black dirt bike in black clothing and was stopped at an intersection. He began to drive off when he was struck by a Chevrolet car, and thrown off the bike.

That's when the car ran over him. The driver of the car told police she did not see him.

Willhite added that the bike was not street legal and had no working lights or reflectors.

Shreveport firefighters had to place special equipment under the car to raise it off the ground.

He sustained a major injury to one of his femurs. He was then sent to University Health for treatment.

Police said they did not know if his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Initial information reported to KSLA News 12 said the driver of the dirt bike was a teenager. The story has been updated to reflect those changes.

