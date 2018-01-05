SPD searching for woman missing since Christmas Eve

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since late December.

Antwinette Lewis Ashton, 36, was last seen in the 2700 block of Ashton Street on December 24, 2017, according to investigators with SPD's Youth Services Division.

Detectives describe Ashton has short black hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds.

Ashton was last seen wearing black striped pants and a blue jean jacket.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on her location to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7373 or 318-673-7020.

