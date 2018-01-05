Family mourns mother of 8 killed in home explosion

Family members are remembering the life of an 88-year-old mother of eight, who they say was still on the roll.

Remonia Young tended to chickens, her dog, and her growing family until Wednesday when she died in a house explosion. It happened around 3 p.m. on the 100 block of Atkins Lane in Frierson.

"I drove into the yard real fast and was parked out there and the grass was on fire and I saw all of that but I was looking for mom in the yard and I didn't see her. And my sister in law said I'm sorry she didn't make it out and I started screaming and calling for her because I knew she wasn't telling me the truth," said Linda Atkins, the oldest daughter.

Authorities are still investigating but they say they believe it was an explosion because one of the walls of the home was completely blown out and shards of glass were found about 60 feet away from the home.

"We had the fire out in 10 minutes., the lil 'ole small house, 900 square foot house.. but like I said, there was nothing left," said DeSoto Fire District 9 Fire Chief Bobby Hayes.

Chief Hayes says this was one of the hardest things he has had to experience as chief.

"In 2000 I became the fire chief and this is the first fire fatality we've had and I hope its another 17 before we have another one," Chief Hayes stated.

The burning image of her mother's house, forever engrained in her memory.

"I saw the smoke and by the time I got in front of her house, it was totally engulfed in flames. I've never seen a house like that before. Totally in flames and there was nothing left," Atkins said.

Funeral services for Young will be held at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Frierson.

Authorities believe the explosion was caused by propane gas but have not released any other details.

Detectives say they are actively trying to find how the propane could have led to the explosion. They do not suspect any foul play.

