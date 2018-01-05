Rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 20 west in Shreve - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 20 west in Shreveport

Crews are working to free a driver from a pickup truck that rolled over on Friday afternoon.

First responders got the call just before 5 a.m. to Interstate 20 west near the I-49 exit ramp, according to SPD Spokeswoman, Cpl. Angie Willhite.

A driver in his Dodge Ram pickup truck hit the middle wall and flipped the vehicle over the wall.

Police say he does not appear to have life-threatening injuries and is communicating with officers.

