Rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 20 west in Shreveport

Crews are working to free a driver from a pickup truck that rolled over on Friday afternoon.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 West at Lakeshore Drive due to an accident. Congestion has reached Common Street. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 5, 2018

First responders got the call just before 5 a.m. to Interstate 20 west near the I-49 exit ramp, according to SPD Spokeswoman, Cpl. Angie Willhite.

A driver in his Dodge Ram pickup truck hit the middle wall and flipped the vehicle over the wall.

Police say he does not appear to have life-threatening injuries and is communicating with officers.

