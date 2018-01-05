Authorities ID man killed by gunshot wound in Miller County

Southwest Arkansas authorities have released the name of a man found dead on Friday afternoon.

The body of Marvell McFadden, 73, was found by a neighbor in the backyard of his home 6700 blocks of Highway 67. According to a news release from Miller County Sheriff's office, McFadden was shot in the upper chest.

The neighbor who found the body walked back to his apartment on Sugar Hill Road and called the authorities around 2 p.m.

Because the call was made in Texarkana city limits both Texarkana Arkansas police officers and Miller County sheriff's deputies responded to the call.

According to Captain Mark Lewis with Miller County Sheriff’s Office that the neighbor was in police custody.

Authorities say that the two had a disagreement regarding personal property earlier.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have still not declared this death as a homicide, suicide or accidental.

McFadden's body has been sent for an autopsy. No criminal charges have been filed at this time. Two weapons have been recovered along with other evidence at McFadden's home and the neighbor's apartment.

