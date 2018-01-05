Line Avenue outside Byrd H.S. closed due to gas leak

Shreveport police have closed Line Avenue due to a gas leak on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of Line Avenue, near C.E. Byrd High School. That's between Kings and Gladstone Boulevard.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, crews were working on the road when they hit a gas line.

Crews have closed the road to the leak under control. Drivers should find an alternate route at this time.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.