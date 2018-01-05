Crash causes congestion at Youree Drive intersection

First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Youree Drive on Friday afternoon.

Crews got the call just before 2 p.m at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive. That's near the Sam's Club and Lowe's Home Improvement.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, it was a two-car crash.

An elderly woman was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.

