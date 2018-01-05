3 arrested in connection to Natchitoches burglary

Kylar L. Beard, 17 of the 700 block of Main Street, Natchez, La. was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with Simple Burglary. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested 3 people in connection with the burglary of a south Natchitoches Parish business.

On Wednesday, January 3 at around 1:38 a.m., deputies with the NPSO patrol division and Louisiana State Police responded to a burglary alarm at 3 J’s Four-Way Grocery/Cypress Knee Outdoors in the 11000 block of La. Hwy 1 at Cypress, La.

When deputies got there they discovered the business had been broken into through a broken glass front door.

Deputies and State Police checked the building for intruders.

The store manager checked the inventory which revealed no items had been taken at the time.

Deputies and store management began reviewing security tape and learned the suspects were targeting and attempting to steal firearms but were frightened off by the sound of the alarm and fled the store leaving through the back side of the business and went west on La. Hwy 120, according to Chief Investigator Greg Dunn.

Deputies processed the crime scene, gathered physical evidence but were unable to locate the suspects.

Detectives identified the suspects with the assistance of the video.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives found two of the suspects traveling in a white 1998 Chevrolet Z-71 pickup truck in the City of Natchitoches.

Detectives say both the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Kwenton Dudley and 17-year-old Treyvious Blackmon, confessed to the burglary.

On Thursday morning a third suspect identified as 17-year-old Kylar Beard voluntarily reported to the Criminal Investigations Division and also confessed to the burglary.

All three were arrested, taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with principal to simple burglary.

Deputies also recovered burglary tools from the vehicle.

Detectives learned during the investigation that the group had an elaborate plan with lookouts for law enforcement patrolling the area. They also had the alleged intent to steal at least 36 handguns from the business to sell and "put on the streets.”

Detectives are still investigating to try to identify any other people that may have acted as lookouts for the suspects.

