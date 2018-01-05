Dallas man sentenced to life for robbery, attempted rape in Caddo Parish

A Texan convicted in Caddo Parish for armed robbery and attempted rape in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday as a habitual offender.

A Caddo Parish jury determined November 8 that 42-year-old Joseph Martin Bryant broke into his victim's home on August 22, 2014, armed with a knife and attempted to rape her before robbing her of cash and fleeing.

Bryant's sentence is without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence due to determination he was a habitual offender.

His Caddo conviction was his third felony conviction. Per Texas Department of Criminal Justice records, Bryant had prior convictions for robbery with serious bodily injury and second-degree sexual assault, both in 1994.

Bryant was released from the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on February 27, 2014, and committed the Caddo Parish offenses six months later.

