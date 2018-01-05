Sligo Road reopened after bridge repairs

A rock surface goes down on the last of two bridges to be repaired on Sligo Rd. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

The Bossier Parish Police Jury says two bridges on Sligo Road that were closed opened back up Thursday afternoon.

The bridges were located about one mile east of Caplis Sligo Road and a little more than one mile west of highway 157.

A temporary rock surface has been set on the completed structure and parish officials ask motorists to reduce speed when crossing the bridge.

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department workers put the finishing touches on the structure at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A second bridge on Sligo Rd., about two and a half miles west of La. Hwy. 157, has been open since last week and also has a rock surface.

Once daytime temperatures reach an acceptable level, highway department workers will overlay the bridge surfaces with asphalt.

