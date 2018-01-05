Shreveport police identify suspect in home invasion

WANTED: Frederick D. Cooper, 32, of the 3000 block of Judson Street in Shreveport, one count of armed robbery (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a home invasion.

Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 32-year-old Frederick D. Cooper, of the 3000 block of Judson Street in Shreveport, on a charge of armed robbery.

A man and woman told investigators that two males entered their home the 900 block of Beauregard Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 and demanded money.

Both of the intruders were armed, one with a handgun and the other with a Taser.

The one with the handgun used it to strike the woman in the head then took her purse and a rifle and fled.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cooper to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org.

