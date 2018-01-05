Police arrest man suspected of robbing woman in parking lot

BOOKED: Jamarcus Leandre Sewell, 26, of the 3400 block of Stonewall Street in Shreveport, one count each of armed robbery and possession of marijuana (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department)

Detectives' investigation into the robbery of a woman in a parking lot has led to the arrest of a Shreveport man.

Jamarcus Leandre Sewell, 26, of the 3400 block of Stonewall Street, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of armed robbery and possession of marijuana.

The woman told police she was leaving an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Beckham Drive when a gunman opened a door of her vehicle and demanded that she surrender everything she had. The robber took her purse and ran away.

Investigators later identified Sewell as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Valley View Drive.

Sewell was booked into Shreveport City Jail on Thursday afternoon then transferred to Caddo Correctional, where he was booked at 8:41 p.m. the same day.

His bonds total $200,000.

