Shreveport K9 nabs alleged burglar dubbed 'Oil Slickster'

A man wanted by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is still on the loose and burglarized another business.

Man wanted after burglarizing 5 businesses in the ArkLaTex

BOOKED: Ricko Ball, 48, of the 1000 block of Vickie Lane in Haughton, one count of simple burglary (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Haughton man dubbed the “Oil Slickster” burglar by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is in custody after allegedly breaking into a south Shreveport business.

A police K9 found 48-year-old Ricko Ball, of the 1000 block of Vickie Lane, hiding in a bathroom at Summer Grove Auto Care in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road just before midnight Wednesday.

Ball was treated at University Health in Shreveport for the dog bite he sustained when he was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 2:04 a.m. Thursday on one count of simple burglary.

Ball also is suspected of breaking into other auto-related businesses in Bossier Parish.

