Shreveport's first homicide of 2018 rattles some residents of city's Broadmoor neighborhood

A Shreveport resident faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in his home in the city's Broadmoor neighborhood.More >>
A Shreveport resident faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in his home in the city's Broadmoor neighborhood.More >>
One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.More >>
One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >>