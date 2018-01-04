Shreveport's first homicide of 2018 rattles some residents of city's Broadmoor neighborhood

One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.

One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.

A Shreveport resident faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in his home in the city's Broadmoor neighborhood.

A Shreveport resident faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in his home in the city's Broadmoor neighborhood.

Shreveport man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in his Broadmoor home

Shreveport man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in his Broadmoor home

"Most of the killings we see in Shreveport these days happen between people that know each other. ... And that's the tragedy," said Rob Broussard, president of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"What if it was a stray bullet? What if it hit one of my neighbors?" Broadmoor resident Yolan Clinton asked. "I fear for my neighborhood. I sincerely do." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport's first homicide of 2018 has some residents of the city's Broadmoor neighborhood on edge.

A man was fatally shot during an argument with another man Wednesday night in the 100 block of Southfield Road, police say.

"What if it was a stray bullet? What if it hit one of my neighbors?" resident Yolan Clinton asked.

"I fear for my neighborhood. I sincerely do."

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Bryan Scott Gibson, a former Bossier City resident who lives where the homicide occurred, on a charge of second-degree murder.

"As has been the case in many instances in the past two years in Broadmoor, the people outside our area are usually the ones involved in criminal acts," said Rob Broussard, president of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association.

Broussard said the homicide has more to do with the people than the neighborhood.

"Most of the killings we see in Shreveport these days happen between people that know each other. ... And that's the tragedy."

Neighbors who live just houses down from Wednesday's gunfire still are trying to make sense of what happened.

"Just unexpected real close to home. ... Would never expect for that to happen on this street," resident Brice Lindquist said.

Yolan Clinton, who has lived on the block for 30 years, believes it is up to the people to create a better Broadmoor.

"Definitely become more close with your neighbor, join the Facebook neighborhood watch, join your neighborhood watches and try to help one another out.

"That's what it's all about, helping your neighbor."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.