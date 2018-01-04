Caddo commission to discuss Sunday alcohol sales - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo commissioners vote to expand Sunday alcohol sales

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday to amend parish laws governing Sunday alcohol sales.

Until the 11-0 vote, only restaurants that sell food were allowed to sell liquor on Sundays.

Now liquor stores and bars will be able to do so as well.

Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts was not in the meeting room during the vote Thursday.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson has said that expanding that will put businesses outside of the city of Shreveport on more equal footing when it comes to Sunday alcohol sales. 

In October, the Shreveport City Council voted to allow alcohol sales on Sundays.

