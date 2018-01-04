Caddo commissioners vote to expand Sunday alcohol sales

The Caddo Parish Commission will ring in the new year with a work session to discuss Sunday alcohol sales Tuesday.

Caddo Parish only allows liquor sales at restaurants on Sundays but the commission will discuss changing that during Tuesday's work session. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Commission could be changing old Sunday Blue Laws in the parish.

City officials said the changes will take about 10 days to go into effect.

The Caddo commission are eyeing changes for alcohol sales in the parish at a meeting on Thursday.

Caddo commissioners trying to change Sunday Blue Laws to increase parish revenue.

Until now, Caddo Parish only allowed liquor sales at restaurants on Sundays. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday to amend parish laws governing Sunday alcohol sales.

Until the 11-0 vote, only restaurants that sell food were allowed to sell liquor on Sundays.

Now liquor stores and bars will be able to do so as well.

Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts was not in the meeting room during the vote Thursday.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson has said that expanding that will put businesses outside of the city of Shreveport on more equal footing when it comes to Sunday alcohol sales.

In October, the Shreveport City Council voted to allow alcohol sales on Sundays.

