DeSoto coroner's office IDs woman killed in house explosion

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze that killed an elderly DeSoto Parish woman.

A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps)

Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in an explosion at her house in DeSoto Parish.

The DeSoto coroner's office says she is 88-year-old Remona Young.

"She was an independent, elderly lady who got along by herself," said Chuck Pourciau, pastor of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport.

The fire at Young's house in the 200 block of Atkins Lane in Frierson was reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Pourciau confirmed it was his wife who heard a boom, then saw fire and called DeSoto Fire District 9 Fire Chief Bobby Hayes' wife to report what she believed to be a grass or woods fire.

"She was outside with the grandkids and heard a pop. It was not a huge explosion," said Pourciau, whose house is across the street from Young's.

It was right at shift change when DeSoto Fire District 9 dispatched its brush truck and, shortly after, got word from dispatch that it was a structure fire with a woman inside the building.

The 800- to 900-square-foot home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

"It was almost burned to the ground by the time we got there," Hayes said.

The house appeared to have basically exploded, shattering windows and leaving curtains in the trees, DeSoto sheriff's Chief Deputy Jason Richardson said.

Hayes said glass from the shattered windows was strewn for about 60 feet.

"It even blew one wall down," the fire chief said.

The house fell in on itself while the fire was being fought.

And a car under the carport also caught fire.

Ten firefighters and six trucks from DeSoto Fire District 9 in Frierson fought the blaze with the help of a tanker from DeSoto Fire District 3 in Stonewall.

They had the fire under control within an hour and out within 2 hours, DeSoto Fire District 9 Capt. Kendall Gomez said.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze.

Hayes said Young's death is the first fire-related fatality in DeSoto Fire District 9 since he became fire chief in 2000.

