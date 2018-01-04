12th Night parties kick off 2018 Mardi Gras season

The Mardi Gras season kicks off with the 12th Night Party in Bossier (Source: sbfunguide.com)

The Krewes of Centaur and Gemini will get the party started Saturday night in Bossier City to welcome in the new Mardi Gras season.

The "Mardi Gras 12th Night" party will take place at the Bossier Civic Center starting at 6:30 p.m. and last until midnight.

"12th Night" is a tradition that falls on the 6th if January and is known to signify the end of the 12 days of Christmas and bring a start to Mardi Gras.

Gemini Captain Tracy Herrin says the first ball of the season is for all Krewes throughout the Ark-La-Tex.

"They get a big taste of what the Krewes are about, a lot of people think that's its just you know a parade, but it really isn't, it's a celebration, because so many of us will start off by going to mass that morning, Mardi Gras mass," said Herrin.

Tickets for the event are $50.

The party will include an open bar and live music, along with a royal presentation at 8 p.m.

Attendees must be 21 years old to enter.

Also happening Saturday in Natchitoches, another 12th day party is being held by the Krewe of Dionysus.

That party will take place at the Ben Johnson Auditorium at 400 Martin Luther King Dr.

Tickets are $40 for guests, members get in free.

