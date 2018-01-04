1 in custody following chase ending in Bossier City

Louisiana State Police has confirmed that they are assisting Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office with a pursuit on Thursday morning.

The chase began on Interstate 20 near the Haughton-Filmore exit, by Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies and has ended in Bossier City's Hooter Park at the MLK Center, according to Major Charles Gray with BPSO.

Marty Burle, 36, has been identified as the driver and has been taken into custody.

According to Sgt. Buck Wilkins, the Burle was wanted since last night regarding a "domestic incident."

Bossier City Police also assisted BPSO.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.