Overton Brooks VA Medical Center to host Town Hall in Texarkana

Shreveport's Overton Brooks VA Medical center will host a town hall meeting in late January discussing veterans' healthcare in the Texarkana area.

The town hall will be held from 6 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Magnolia Room of the Holiday Inn Arkansas Convention Center in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The conference is open to the public and invites veterans and their families along with service organizations, elected officials, and other community partners to offer their input on the health care veterans receive from the VA.

Those wishing to participate are asked to submit their questions in advance to the department's public affairs office.

