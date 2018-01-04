Caddo Commissioners hope changing liquor laws increase business

Caddo commissioners trying to change Sunday Blue Laws to increase parish revenue. (Source: KSLA News 12 archives)

The Caddo Commission will discuss possible changes to old laws regarding alcohol sales in the parish on Thursday.

The commission will meet at 3:30 P.M. at Government Plaza. According to Ordinance No. 5750, the current Sunday Blue Laws are outdated and harmful to area businesses.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson proposed the ordinance. If the ordinance is passed, alcohol would be available for purchase 7 days a week.

Commissioners hope the new changes boost alcohol sales and increase the overall revenue in the parish.

In October, the Shreveport City Council approved similar legislation allowing Sundays alcohol sales in the city.

