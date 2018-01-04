SPD searching for group involved in armed robbery

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people involved in an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday night.

It happened at 9:20 p.m. at a business in the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road.

Police say three people entered the business, one woman wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and brown boots; a woman wearing a purple hoodie, gray sweatpants and brown boots and a man wearing a black ski mask, dark blue hoodie and white tennis shoes.

The man wielded a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

