J. Crew Factory Store to close at Louisiana Boardwalk

The announcement was made in an email on Wednesday to customers signed up to receive the store's emails.

A popular clothing store at the Louisiana Boardwalk announced its closure yesterday to its customers.

In an email sent just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday to customers, it announced that the store will close its doors at the end of January.

However, it said that customers can still shop online at jcrewfactory.com, and it gave customers a "parting gift" of $25 off a purchase of $75 dollars to be used only online.

The code is unique to each user. Check your email for your code.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.