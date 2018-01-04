SPD: Bossier City man charged in connection with fatal shooting

A Bossier City man is facing murder charges following a fatal shooting at a Shreveport home on Wednesday evening.

Bryan S. Gibson II, 35, of the 5000 block of Castile Court, is charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release.

Gibson was found outside a home in the 100 block of Southfield Road by police responding to an assault and battery call.

Officers found a body inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found a gun at the scene along with other related evidence, according to a news release. They were able to collect additional information which linked Gibson to the shooting. Police say that a verbal dispute took place between the victim and Gibson, which he then armed himself and shot the victim.

Gibson was sent to Shreveport police headquarters for an interview. He was then booked into Shreveport City Jail.

