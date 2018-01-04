Shreveport man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in his - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in his Broadmoor home

BOOKED: Bryan Scott Gibson II, 35, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department) BOOKED: Bryan Scott Gibson II, 35, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department)
A Shreveport resident faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Bryan Scott Gibson II is a 35-year-old former Bossier City resident who lives where the homicide occurred, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery found outside his home in the 100 block of Southfield Road in Shreveport.

Inside the residence, they discovered the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Authorities have not yet released the shooting victim's name.

Detectives found a gun, shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

Gibson was taken to Shreveport police headquarters for questioning.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

Gibson has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 6:42 p.m. Thursday on the second-degree murder charge as well as being an in-state fugitive.

