Shreveport man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in his Broadmoor home

Shreveport detectives are investigating the city's first homicide of the year. The murder, which happened on the 100 block of Southfield Road in the Broadmoor neighborhood Wednesday night, has residents there on edge. "More >>
Shreveport detectives are investigating the city's first homicide of the year. The murder, which happened on the 100 block of Southfield Road in the Broadmoor neighborhood Wednesday night, has residents there on edge. "More >>
One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.More >>
One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >>