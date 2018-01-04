Hempstead deputies learn how to respond to opioid overdoses

An alarming statistic ranks Arkansas the second highest state for the number of opioid prescriptions in the United States behind Alabama, according to the County Judges’ Association of Arkansas.

Texarkana, Ark., police will begin training next week on how to respond to opioid overdoses.

"You have been provided a document and the Arkansas naloxone protocol."

Hempstead County, Ark., sheriff's deputies learned Wednesday how to administer the drug naloxone.

"You bust the end and screw it on here and apply it to the nostril."

Sheriff James Singleton said his deputies were trained to look for indications of an opioid overdose and how to use naloxone.

The drug is used to revive someone from an opioid overdose.

Singleton is providing naloxone kits to both his deputies and jail personnel.

"The deputies sometimes being the first on the scene could render aid until EMS or first responders arrive and get them to the hospital."

The sheriff said his deputies answered more than 20 calls last year about individuals accidentally or intentionally overdosing on opioids.

Singleton said he has a $60,000 budget for inmates' medical expenses and plans to use some of that money to buy the naloxone kits.

"What is the price on life? You know, if you can save somebody's life out there on the street at least until you can get to the hospital, you can't put a price on that."

Arkansas State Police started using naloxone kits in August.

