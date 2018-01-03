EDITORIAL: Let’s all have a positive 2018

"I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom," KSLA's Joe Sciortino says. "What’s your plan to have a great 2018?" (Source: KSLA News 12)

Well, it’s the first week of the new year. And there is a lot of talk around concerning resolutions.

Like the more popular ones – eating healthier, losing weight and exercising more.

You may notice that the parking lots at fitness gyms are packed now – and will be at least until sometime in February.

That’s just it. It’s not tough to declare a resolution, but it sure is tough to stick to one.

I started my first days back with a root canal from Dr. Jerald Turner in Bossier.

Thanks, Doc.

And I get to go back in three weeks.

It can be so easy to let outside events and influencers destroy your positivity.

But, in fact, researchers say positive thinking can help increase your lifespan, help with depression and even reduce risks from cardiovascular disease.

The key is having enthusiasm for staying positive and actively working against the negative in life.

Adria Goins, from our morning show, says she will watch me and keep me honest.

I plan to stay positive, unfollow those negative folks on social media and only say things that I would be comfortable saying in front of my kids or my Mom.

What’s your plan to have a great 2018?

Email me at joe@ksla.com.

And let’s all have a positive 2018.

