Man fatally shot in Shreveport; another man being questioned

Shreveport violent crime detectives are interviewing a man after another man was fatally shot Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Southfield Road. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One man is dead and another is being questioned by violent crimes detectives following a shooting Wednesday evening in east Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 7:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Southfield Road.

That's immediately east of East Kings Highway in the city's Broadmoor neighborhood.

Officers found the shooting victim dead inside the home.

Witnesses have indicated to police that the men, both in their mid-50s to early 60s, were arguing when one armed himself with a handgun and allegedly shot the other, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

"We do believe they knew each other in some capacity. How well, we are not exactly sure."

Preliminary indications are that the alleged shooter lives in the residence where the shooting occurred.

"Because this information is preliminary, it is subject to change," Hines said.

Detectives have taken a man to the police station for questioning.

"We are still trying to determine what his role is, the extent of his role," Hines said.

Meantime, police have recovered the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting as well as shell casings.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the same residence in response to a report of a burglary.

Police have found no connection between the burglary report and the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.