Man wanted after burglarizing 5 businesses in the ArkLaTex

A man wanted by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is still on the loose and burglarized another business earlier this week.

Deputies say he burglarized a total of five oil change businesses between Haughton, Bossier City and Shreveport.

The latest theft was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 in Bossier City.

The man was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Haughton oil change business and stealing items valued around $1,200.

Detectives believe the man stands about 6”0’ driving a 4-door Hyundai Sonata or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

