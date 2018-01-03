Town's water woes mean no classes at 3 Jonesboro schools

The three schools in one Jackson Parish town will be closed Thursday.

There will be no classes at Jonesboro-Hodge Elementary School, Jonesboro-Hodge Middle School and Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Jonesboro, says a post on the high school's Facebook page.

The closures are due to water pressure issues in town.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Mark Treadway, who also serves as parish OEP director, said the schools in Weston and Quitman will be open Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.