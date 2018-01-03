'I lost everything:' Natchitoches fire victim seeks help

According to Natchitoches Parish, one home is destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A Shreveport woman woke up early Wednesday morning to smoke in her home and escaped a house fire unharmed.

Shreveport firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a building in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze that killed an elderly DeSoto Parish woman.

A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps)

Roosevelt Davenport Jr. with his daughter Nicole Washington and his granddaughter Keundra Washington (Source: KSLA News 12)

Roosevelt Davenport Jr. explains what he went through to escape the blaze Jan. 2 that razed his home. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Natchitoches Parish man says he was talking on the phone in his bedroom when flames drove him out of his home.

"I went to the back door where the fire was coming that way, and I went to unlock it and I couldn't because I had broke the handle on the back doorknob," Roosevelt Davenport Jr. said.

"I run back to the front door and I tried to break that glass. It wouldn't break for me."

His only avenue of escape Tuesday was through a window of the residence along Louisiana Highway 6 between Natchitoches and Robeline.

'It was two windows, actually, and they opened right up and I went out."

Davenport ran next door to ask for help. The heat from his home soon started a fire there as well.

A day later, the smell of smoke still lingered in the air.

And his home is a pile of ash. It's a total loss.

"It's heartbreaking," said Davenport's granddaughter Keundra Washington

She and Davenport's daughter Nicole Washington are trying to help him.

But with so much to replace, they are asking the community to donate clothing or money to help him get back on his feet

"I grew up in this house. They built this house in '69, the year I was born," Nicole Washington said.

"So many memories, pictures, stuff left from grandparents. Everything that was in there is gone."

Davenport said the fire burned a little bit of his hair but he is otherwise OK.

"I lost everything."

The family plans to set up an account in Davenport's name at Sabine State Bank to accept donations.

And they'll be putting donation jars out at local gas stations.

