Elderly woman dies in fire in DeSoto's Frierson community

According to Natchitoches Parish, one home is destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A Shreveport woman woke up early Wednesday morning to smoke in her home and escaped a house fire unharmed.

Shreveport firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a building in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

A Natchitoches Parish man and his family are asking for help after fire drove him out of his house and razed the residence.

Roosevelt Davenport Jr. explains what he went through to escape the blaze Jan. 2 that razed his home. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps)

Fire claimed an elderly woman's life Wednesday afternoon in DeSoto Parish.

The fire at her house on Adkins Lane in Frierson was reported at 2:49 p.m.

Ten firefighters and six trucks from DeSoto Fire District 9 in Frierson fought the blaze with the help of a tanker from DeSoto Fire District 3 in Stonewall.

They had the fire under control within an hour and out within 2 hours, DeSoto Fire District 9 Capt. Kendall Gomez said.

The house fell in on itself while the fire was being fought.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the woman's identity.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze.

