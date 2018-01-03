Elderly woman dies in fire in DeSoto's Frierson community - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Elderly woman dies in fire in DeSoto's Frierson community

A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps) A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps)
FRIERSON, LA (KSLA) -

Fire claimed an elderly woman's life Wednesday afternoon in DeSoto Parish.

The fire at her house on Adkins Lane in Frierson was reported at 2:49 p.m.

Ten firefighters and six trucks from DeSoto Fire District 9 in Frierson fought the blaze with the help of a tanker from DeSoto Fire District 3 in Stonewall. 

They had the fire under control within an hour and out within 2 hours, DeSoto Fire District 9 Capt. Kendall Gomez said.

The house fell in on itself while the fire was being fought.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the woman's identity.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze.

