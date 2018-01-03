Love Your Heart: Diet plays vital role in cardiac rehab

The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.More >>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.More >>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.More >>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >>
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >>
A grand jury this month is expected to review charges filed against the girl's adoptive parents.More >>
A grand jury this month is expected to review charges filed against the girl's adoptive parents.More >>