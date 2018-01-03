Woman arrested for stealing nearly $90,000 from Caddo assisted living facility

A woman is behind bars after stealing thousands from her employer — a Caddo Parish assisted living facility.

Maryann Stewart, 50, of Carrolltown, PA, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Friday on a warrant for felony theft, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release. She is accused of stealing nearly $90,000.

Detectives determined that Stewart embezzled the money from February 2013 to March of 2015 while managing four departments of the company.

Stewart is accused of department’s accounts after canceling or creating false orders. She is also accused of submitting reimbursement requests for training never received by employees and training that was paid for with other company funds.

Bond was set at $250,000. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center after being released from a federal prison in West Virginia, where she served a sentence on an unrelated charge.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.