Shreveport temp agency takes issue with WalletHub jobs study

Looking for a job to start off the new year? Well, it might be hard for many in the ArkLaTex because a new report shows Shreveport is the worst city in the United States to find a job.

Shreveport ranked the worst city to find job in the U.S.

An article posted by WalletHub.com recently named Shreveport as 2018's most difficult place to find a job out of 182 U.S. cities.

The article claims to factor in statistics such as employment growth, unemployment rate and median annual income.

Jean Simpson Personnel Services in Shreveport has been working to land jobs for people, both temporary and full time, since 1974.

And employees say they take issue with some of the data given in the article.

"We know for a fact that we have over 130 job opportunities right now. And we're just one agency. There are 30 other agencies in this town. So how can that be?" said Theresa Kveder, sales director.

Jean Simpson Personnel Services has more than 2,000 employers that use its services to find willing and able hires for their businesses, Kveder added.

"The highest unemployment rates listed are for cities in California and Michigan. The state of Louisiana is below 5 percent."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Louisiana is ranked 39th in unemployment as of November.

Jeff Bomar, operations manager at Jean Simpson Personnel Services, said he was confused as to how Shreveport found its way to the bottom of the list.

"How did they come up with this data? I just found it to be untrue, kind of like fake news."

While Bomar said there definitely are struggles when finding the right spot for someone who is looking for a job, the key has always been dependability and a willingness to learn and grow.

"You have to be willing to start from the bottom sometimes and work your way up. You have to be patient, and that takes time. But you can get there," he said.

"And if you do lack in one or more skills, there are numerous ways that you can improve that by using online sites, or we have templates here or there are places around town that you can go to increase your skillset."

Jean Simpson Personnel Services plans to release an article this month in Biz Magazine detailing exactly what employers are looking for and how to improve yourself to become the best person for the job.

