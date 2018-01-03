SFD extinguishes fire at former Queensborough business

According to Natchitoches Parish, one home is destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Natchitoches Parish, one home is destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A Shreveport woman woke up early Wednesday morning to smoke in her home and escaped a house fire unharmed.

A Shreveport woman woke up early Wednesday morning to smoke in her home and escaped a house fire unharmed.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze that killed an elderly DeSoto Parish woman.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze that killed an elderly DeSoto Parish woman.

A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps)

A fatal house fire was reported Jan. 3 on Adkins Lane in Frierson. (Source: Google Maps)

A Natchitoches Parish man and his family are asking for help after fire drove him out of his house and razed the residence.

A Natchitoches Parish man and his family are asking for help after fire drove him out of his house and razed the residence.

Roosevelt Davenport Jr. explains what he went through to escape the blaze Jan. 2 that razed his home. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Roosevelt Davenport Jr. explains what he went through to escape the blaze Jan. 2 that razed his home. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a building in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call just before 9 a.m. to the 3600 block of Claiborne Avenue. That's right off of Jewella Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the former Learn and Play Childcare Center fully involved in flame.

Firefighters were not sure if the building had utilities connected at the time. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Crews had the fire under control by 9:29 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.