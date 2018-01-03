SFD extinguishes fire at former Queensborough business - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD extinguishes fire at former Queensborough business

(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a building in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call just before 9 a.m. to the 3600 block of Claiborne Avenue. That's right off of Jewella Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the former Learn and Play Childcare Center fully involved in flame.

Firefighters were not sure if the building had utilities connected at the time. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Crews had the fire under control by 9:29 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

