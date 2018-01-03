Freezing temps keeping ArkLaTex plumbers busy

As the temps remain below Freezing in the ArkLaTex, the frigid weather is causing problems for some, and other a boost in their business.

Master Plumber Sam Torres is the owner of Aardvark Plumbing in Texarkana. He said his company has received many calls today from people in Texarkana and the surrounding area with frozen and busted pipes.

"This is just a copper pipe with water completely frozen inside of it," Torres said. "The pipes here were insulated but because it got so cold they just froze up they just couldn't handle it."

In less than an hour, Torres was able to get water flowing again using a blowtorch at a Texarkana business.

Not only has the cold weather increased business for area plumbers but crews with the Texarkana Water Utilities had an increased workload.

The department received several calls of busted water lines in the city.

"Channel 12 warned us we were going to have some cold weather but it was a little bit more than we expected," Torres said.

He added that his job isn't quite finished yet. He expects more calls to come in once the temperature rises and pipes begin to thaw out.

