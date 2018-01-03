SUSLA closed due to freezing temps

Because of "weather-related issues", officials have closed all Southern University at Shreveport's campuses.

The closure applies to the main campus located at 610 Texas Street, the Main Campus located at 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Newton Smith and Incubator, according to a statement from Krista Snell, SUSLA's Director of Marketing and University Relations.

All campuses are expected to return to normal operations tomorrow, January 4th.

