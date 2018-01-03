Fire destroys home, woman escapes unharmed

A Shreveport woman woke up early Wednesday morning to smoke in her home and escaped a house fire unharmed.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Frederick Street in Shreveport just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the woman’s home was fully-involved.

Video from the scene shows flames shooting several feet from the roof of the home. Firefighters doused the home, but it was too late.

The fire destroyed the one-story, wood-framed structure.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire but believe it started in the back of the home.

The woman is now staying with family members.

