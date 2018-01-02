Shreveport ranked the worst city to find job in the U.S.

Looking for a job to start off the new year? Well, it might be hard for many in the ArkLaTex because a new report shows Shreveport is the worst city in the United States to find a job.

According to WalletHub.com, Shreveport ranked dead last out of 182 U.S. cities in job market strength.

The report looks at several areas like job opportunities, employment growth and average monthly salary.

New Orleans ranked number 177 and Dallas number 49.

Four of the top five best cities for a job are located in Arizona.

