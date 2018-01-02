Victim robbed at gunpoint near Louisiana Tech University

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Louisiana Tech University Tuesday evening.

Authorities say it did happen off campus, but it was just west of Thomas Assembly Center.

The victim was reportedly robbed by two men in a parking lot, according to police. At least one man was armed with a handgun.

Both men ran away and it's unknown what they took from the victim at this time.

Police are warning students to stay aware of their surroundings.

Anyone who wants to report a suspicious person on campus is asked to call police at 318-257-4018.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.