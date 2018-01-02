2018 Mardi Gras guide for events throughout the ArkLaTex

The good times will start rolling into the ArkLaTex this week as many Mardi Gras Krewes prepare to take over the streets.

The 2018 Carnival season officially begins on the holiday known as the Twelfth Night or Feast of Epiphany on Jan. 5.

Here’s a list of Mardi Gras parades and events currently scheduled in the ArkLaTex. Please send any additions or corrections to webteam@ksla.com

PARADES:

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Krewe of Sobek Parade The parade begins at the Fairground Fields parking lot and goes through the Queensborough neighborhood in Shreveport. The parade features floats, bands, marching groups, drill teams, queens, kings, youth sports teams, and more. Starts at 1 p.m. Theme: Sports Mania



Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade The parade starts at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and rolls on Milam Street and Texas Street in Shreveport. Family-friendly parade celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. features marching bands, stilt walkers, floats and more Begins at 1 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018

Krewe of Centaur Parade XXVII Parade begins on Clyde Fant Parkway and Lake Street in Shreveport The parade starts at 4:30 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade 2000 Reeves Marine Dr., Bossier City Parade to for festive pets to celebrate Animal costumes are encouraged



Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018

Krewe of Gemini Grand Parade XXIX Parade begins on Clyde Fant Parkway and Lake Street in Shreveport Masked revelers on floats, marchers and horseback riders to the age-old cry, “Throw me something, Mister!” by tossing beds, toys and trinkets. Starts at 4 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018

Krewe of Highland Parade XXIII Parade rolls through Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood and begins at the corner of Gilbert Drive and Gregg Avenue. Famous for throwing hot dogs, packs of ramen noodles, moon pies and more. Starts at 2 p.m.



FLOAT LOADING PARTY:

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018

Krewe of Harambee Annual Pig Roast and Float Loading Party 1049 Grimmett Dr., Shreveport Members bring their favorite southern dishes to share including a pig roast and an open pit for guests. Event times: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party 351 Aero Dr. Shreveport Open to the public to enjoy colorful floats with throws. Food and beverages are available for purchase Event times: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

Krewe of Gemini Float Loading Party 2101 E. Texas St., Bossier City Explore the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Museum while enjoying food, music and more. Alcohol is available for purchase Event times: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



GRAND BALS:

Friday, Jan 12, 2018

Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport Cost: $80 Event time: 6 p.m. Krewe of Akawa Grand Bal Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, 8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City Cost: $65 Event time: 6 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Krewe De Les Femmes Mystique Grand Bal Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport Cost: $80 Event time: 6:30 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 19., 2018

Krewe Des Ambassadeurs Grand Bal XVII Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel, 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport Cost: $75 Event time: 6:30 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport Cost: $90 Event time: 6:30 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

Krewe of Justinian Grand XXIV Bal Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City Cost: $85 Event time: 6:30 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018

Cirque Du Atlas Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport Cost: $75 Event time: 3 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport Cost: $100 Event time: 6:30 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

Krewe of Harambee Saada Maskhara Bal Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City Cost: $85 Event time: 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Highland Grand Bal Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport Cost: $50 for members, $65 for guests Event time: 7 p.m.



LOCAL BAKERIES FOR KING CAKE:

For more information on parade tips, souvenir shops, places to eat and drink, click here to the Mardi Gras guide.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.