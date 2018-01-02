2018 Mardi Gras guide for events throughout the ArkLaTex

(Source: KSLA News 12) SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -
The good times will start rolling into the ArkLaTex this week as many Mardi Gras Krewes prepare to take over the streets.
The 2018 Carnival season officially begins on the holiday known as the Twelfth Night or Feast of Epiphany on Jan. 5.
Here’s a list of Mardi Gras parades and events currently scheduled in the ArkLaTex. Please send any additions or corrections to webteam@ksla.com
PARADES:
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
- Krewe of Sobek Parade
- The parade begins at the Fairground Fields parking lot and goes through the Queensborough neighborhood in Shreveport.
- The parade features floats, bands, marching groups, drill teams, queens, kings, youth sports teams, and more.
- Starts at 1 p.m.
- Theme: Sports Mania
Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
- Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade
- The parade starts at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and rolls on Milam Street and Texas Street in Shreveport.
- Family-friendly parade celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. features marching bands, stilt walkers, floats and more
- Begins at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018
Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018
- Krewe of Gemini Grand Parade XXIX
- Parade begins on Clyde Fant Parkway and Lake Street in Shreveport
- Masked revelers on floats, marchers and horseback riders to the age-old cry, “Throw me something, Mister!” by tossing beds, toys and trinkets.
- Starts at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018
- Krewe of Highland Parade XXIII
- Parade rolls through Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood and begins at the corner of Gilbert Drive and Gregg Avenue.
- Famous for throwing hot dogs, packs of ramen noodles, moon pies and more.
- Starts at 2 p.m.
FLOAT LOADING PARTY:
Sunday, Jan 14, 2018
Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
- Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party
- 351 Aero Dr. Shreveport
- Open to the public to enjoy colorful floats with throws.
- Food and beverages are available for purchase
- Event times: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
- Krewe of Gemini Float Loading Party
- 2101 E. Texas St., Bossier City
- Explore the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Museum while enjoying food, music and more.
- Alcohol is available for purchase
- Event times: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
GRAND BALS:
Friday, Jan 12, 2018
- Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Cost: $80
- Event time: 6 p.m.
- Krewe of Akawa Grand Bal
- Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, 8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City
- Cost: $65
- Event time: 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
Friday, Jan. 19., 2018
Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018
Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
- Cirque Du Atlas
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Cost: $75
- Event time: 3 p.m.
- Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal
- Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport
- Cost: $100
- Event time: 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
