Teen charged with manslaughter after deadly DeSoto crash

A teen is behind bars after he reportedly led authorities on a high-speed chase and killing his passenger on Dec. 15, 2017.

According to DeSoto Parish Jail Bookings, 18-year-old Seth Steele is charged with manslaughter, driving under suspension, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer by flight and expired license plate.

The crash happened on Dec. 15 around 2 a.m. when Steele reportedly led DeSoto deputies on a high-speed chase after the deputy tried to pull Steele over for speeding.

During the chase, Louisiana State Police say Steele failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and hit several trees before the car flipped.

State police say 33-year-old Michael Joseph McDowell, who was the passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.

Steele is being held in DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

