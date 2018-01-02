Bitter cold causes Shreveport charities to see increase in visitors

As temperatures continue to plummet shelters in Shreveport are working to help those in need escape the cold. (Source: KSLA)

The holiday season, also known as the giving season, is over.

But with bitterly cold temperatures, shelters and charities in Shreveport are asking for the public's help as they work to house and feed a growing number of people in need.

"Right now, because of this weather. We're just taking people as they come. It's too cold to tell people to come back later so we just want to get them in and out of this weather," said Terrance Trammel the house manager for the Salvation Army Merkle Center of Hope located on Stoner Avenue.

He says the day before New Year's Eve, the shelter was forced to add seven extra cots to their fleet of 110.

"The Christians and different churches are doing their best to support," said a Minden man who wished to remain anonymous.

"It helps out a whole lot of people who come short, or find themselves on a downfall or a difficult situation so I think it's a blessed place to have here amongst us," he continued.

Over at Christian Services, that help comes in the form of a warm plate.

"With it really being cold outside our numbers are up. This morning we had an average of 75 to 80 people. Lunch we had an average of 80 people today," said Al Moore director of Christian Service.

Trammel says the holiday season may be over but the time to help those in need is now.

"Need has no season. So people are always in need and especially this time of the year with the weather people are needing coats, socks, a place to live. Just the necessities anyone would need to survive in this kind of weather," Trammel stated.

These shelters are asking that anyone who is able... to give what they can.

Donations can be made through The Salvation Army’s website www.salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport.

To donate to Christian Service, simply mail the donation to P.O. Box 21 Shreveport, LA 71161. To bring food donations, visit their location 2546 Levy street, Shreveport, LA.

