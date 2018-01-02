Coats for Kids giveaway information and criteria

Before the public can come select a coat for a child for this year's Coats for Kids drive, applicants must bring materials to pick up a coat this winter.

Applicants need to bring a photo ID (or social security card) and one of the following:

Supplemental Security Income Award Letter

Food Stamp Card

Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) Card OR award letter

Unemployment book

W-2 form to verify income

Monthly pay stubs OR four weekly pay stubs

Private pension or retirement fund award

Social Security award letter

Medicaid card

Applicants can also bring in a referral letter from a United Way agency or another community service agency on their letterhead.

There are still three days left to the Coats for Kids drive. Coats can be dropped off at KSLA News 12 studios at 1812 Fairfield Avenue or at any Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning locations.

Porter's accepts both new or slightly used coats. The coats are professionally cleaned to get them ready for distribution to kids around the ArkLaTex.

