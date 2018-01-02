Tuesday morning temperatures were the coldest in nearly 4 years

At 17 this morning, it was the coldest temperature Shreveport has seen in four years.
Temperatures Tuesday morning fell to some of the coldest readings in several years. Widespread readings in the low to mid teens were found all across the area.
In Shreveport it was the coldest morning in nearly 4 years. 17 was the official low temperature recorded at Shreveport Regional Airport. The last time it was colder was January 7th 2014 when the temperature fell to 15.
Here's a look at some of the morning lows reported across the ArkLaTex:
North Louisiana
16 Barksdale AFB
15 Benton
14 Homer
15 Mooringsport
18 Natchitoches
17 Shreveport Regional Airport
17 Shreveport-Downtown Airport
17 Shreveport-Southern Hills
East Texas
14 Atlanta
17 Carthage
17 Center
17 Hallsville
17 Mount Pleasant
Southwest Arkansas
12 Ashdown
12 De Queen
12 Hope
14 Lewisville
16 Nashville
14 Texarkana
Southeast Oklahoma
8 Battiest
14 Idabel
12 Broken Bow
10 Mt. Herman
12 Valliant
