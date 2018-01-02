Tuesday morning temperatures were the coldest in nearly 4 years

At 17 this morning, it was the coldest temperature Shreveport has seen in four years.

Temperatures Tuesday morning fell to some of the coldest readings in several years. Widespread readings in the low to mid teens were found all across the area.

In Shreveport it was the coldest morning in nearly 4 years. 17 was the official low temperature recorded at Shreveport Regional Airport. The last time it was colder was January 7th 2014 when the temperature fell to 15.

Here's a look at some of the morning lows reported across the ArkLaTex:

North Louisiana

16 Barksdale AFB

15 Benton

14 Homer

15 Mooringsport

18 Natchitoches

17 Shreveport Regional Airport

17 Shreveport-Downtown Airport

17 Shreveport-Southern Hills

East Texas

14 Atlanta

17 Carthage

17 Center

17 Hallsville

17 Mount Pleasant

Southwest Arkansas

12 Ashdown

12 De Queen

12 Hope

14 Lewisville

16 Nashville

14 Texarkana

Southeast Oklahoma

8 Battiest

14 Idabel

12 Broken Bow

10 Mt. Herman

12 Valliant

